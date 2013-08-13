TOKYO, Aug 14 Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to rise on Wednesday on the back of a confluence of positive
catalysts, led by a weaker yen and strong U.S. data, though the
summer holiday lull may temper the upside.
Market players said the benchmark Nikkei was likely
to trade between 13,800 and 14,050 during the session. On
Tuesday, the index climbed 2.6 percent in thin summer trade,
rebounding from a 6-1/2-week low hit on Monday following
weaker-than-expected Japanese GDP data.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,960, up 0.8
percent from the close in Osaka of 13,850.
"Although the Nikkei may open higher on a weak yen and
overnight gains in U.S. stocks, I think the upside is limited,"
said Hiroaki Hiwada, a senior strategist at Toyo Securities.
"There are not many trading factors around and many market
players are in summer holiday mode."
The yen last traded at 98.28 yen to the dollar,
further moving away from a seven-week high of 95.810 touched
last Thursday after the U.S. posted strong growth in retail
sales, a key gauge of consumer spending in the world's biggest
economy.
A weaker yen sharpens Japanese exporters' competitive edge
in global markets and boosts their dollar earnings when
repatriated.
The rising U.S. retail sales in July, combined with a higher
ZEW German sentiment index and euro zone industrial production,
painted a rosier picture of the global economy.
The U.S. is Japan's biggest export market. Wall Street's
uptick overnight should also underpin Japanese equities.
The benchmark Nikkei has risen 33 percent this year, while
the yen has fallen 13 percent versus the dollar, largely driven
by the Japanese government's aggressive stimulus policies.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--DENTSU INC
Dentsu said its net loss for the quarter ended June 30
totalled 3.7 billion yen ($38 million), a sharp downturn from
the 5.9 billion yen profit logged a year earlier, due to
amortization of goodwill incurred in the acquisition of British
ad agency Aegis Group Plc.
The advertising agency left its full-year earnings and
dividend forecasts unchanged.
--AIFUL CORP
Consumer financing company Aiful reported a 97 percent
year-on-year increase in net profit to 12.2 billion yen for the
quarter ended June 30, due to a contribution from negative
goodwill, though operating profit dropped 21.5 percent.