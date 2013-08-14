TOKYO, Aug 14 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a one-week high on Wednesday in choppy trade as positive economic data from Europe and the United States spurred buying, while a weak yen lifted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.3 percent to 14,050.16 after falling to as low as 13,747.18 earlier. The broader Topix added 1.2 percent to 1,171.34. Traders attributed late buying to short-term investors' high frequency trade.