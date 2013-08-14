UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, Aug 14 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a one-week high on Wednesday in choppy trade as positive economic data from Europe and the United States spurred buying, while a weak yen lifted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.3 percent to 14,050.16 after falling to as low as 13,747.18 earlier. The broader Topix added 1.2 percent to 1,171.34. Traders attributed late buying to short-term investors' high frequency trade.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.