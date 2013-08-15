TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to fall for a second day on Friday, hit by a tumble on
Wall Street overnight after another batch of upbeat U.S. data
added to speculation that the Federal Reserve may begin to trim
its stimulus soon.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
13,400 to 13,700 on Friday, set to break down the bottom of the
Ichimoku cloud of 14,179.23. If it trades below 13,430, a trough
hit on Aug 12, it will be the lowest since June 28.
The Nikkei fell 2.1 percent to 13,752.94 on the previous
day.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,510, down
2.0 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,790.
Analysts said that trading will likely remain subdued due to
the summer lull, and selling in futures by program traders could
heighten volatility in the cash market.
"Investors are becoming risk-averse before the weekend. The
mood is down mainly due to weak U.S. shares," said Yoshiyuki
Kondo, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Kondo said that Japanese ministers' comments on a potential
corporate tax-cut may remain a drag on sentiment.
On Thursday, Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga
and Finance Minister Taro Aso both downplayed this week's report
in the Nikkei business daily that the government is considering
a corporate tax cut.
In the United States overnight, slowly improving U.S. jobs
data and rising consumer prices added to speculation the Fed
will soon begin to trim its considerable support of the economy
and asset prices.
Poor results and outlooks from Wal-Mart Stores' and
Cisco Systems dragged down consumer and technology
stocks in the United States.
The Nikkei has risen around 32 percent this year, driven
mainly by the Japanese government's aggressive stimulus policies
aimed at pulling the economy out of stagnation.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Sony Corp
Sony is close to striking a deal to secure content from
media company Viacom VIAB.O for a new Internet-based TV service,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
--Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp
Toyota and Suzuki halted production in Egypt on Thursday due
to political turmoil in the country, the Nikkei reported.