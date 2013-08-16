* Nikkei breaches bottom of Ichimoku cloud
* Financials fall as investors reduce risky assets - fund
manager
* Market hold breath for fear USD may break below 97 yen -
analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
for a second day on Friday led by financials, after Wall Street
weakened as another batch of upbeat U.S. data added to
speculation that the Federal Reserve may begin to trim its
stimulus soon.
The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 13,585.57 in
mid-morning trade, breaking below the bottom of the Ichimoku
cloud of 14,179.23.
On Friday morning, investors closely watched the currency
market for further direction.
"Investors were holding their breath for fear that the
dollar may break below the 97-yen line," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga,
the chief executive of Investrust. "If the dollar breaches that
level, more selling could hit."
The dollar was last down at 97.26 yen after falling
to as low as 97.02 yen earlier.
The Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,140.18. Of Topix's
33 subsectors, 32 were in negative territory, with financials
leading the declines.
The insurance sector dropped 2.2 percent, with
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co falling 2.2 percent and T&D
Holdings Inc shedding 2.4 percent.
Banks and securities firms were also battered, with
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropping 1.7 percent and
Nomura Holdings Inc shedding 1.8 percent.
"When foreign investors want to change Japanese stocks'
weighting, they tend to make changes in their financial stocks'
holdings because of their higher liquidity," a fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm said. "They want to reduce some
risky assets today."
Exporters were generally lower on worries about the yen's
strength, with Toyota Motor Corp falling 1.0 percent,
Honda Motor Co shedding 1.3 percent and Panasonic Corp
declining 1.5 percent. A strong yen cuts Japanese
exporters' competitiveness abroad.
Analysts said that trading will likely remain subdued due to
the summer lull, and selling in futures by program traders could
heighten volatility in the cash market.
"Investors are becoming risk-averse before the weekend. The
mood is down mainly due to weak U.S. shares," said Yoshiyuki
Kondo, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Kondo also said that Japanese ministers' comments on a
potential corporate tax-cut may remain a drag on sentiment.
On Thursday, Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga
and Finance Minister Taro Aso both downplayed this week's report
in the Nikkei business daily that the government is considering
a corporate tax cut.
In the United States overnight, slowly improving U.S. jobs
data and rising consumer prices added to speculation the Fed
will soon begin to trim its considerable support of the economy
and asset prices.
Poor results and outlooks from Wal-Mart Stores' and
Cisco Systems dragged down consumer and technology
stocks in the United States.
The Nikkei has risen around 30 percent this year, driven
mainly by the Japanese government's aggressive stimulus policies
aimed at pulling the economy out of stagnation.