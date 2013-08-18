TOKYO, Aug 19 Japan's Nikkei average is expected
to open lower on Monday, tracking weakness on Wall Street and
after losses in the previous two sessions, but the downside may
be limited by a weakening yen.
The benchmark Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,550 and
13,750, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago on Friday closed at 13,625, down 0.3 percent from the
Osaka close of 13,670.
"The Nikkei may open weaker and then struggle to find a
direction amid a lack of trading cues," said Hiroaki Hiwada, a
senior strategist at Toyo Securities.
"But its downside will likely to be limited as the index
already fell two sessions in a row and the yen was priced stable
against the dollar."
The Nikkei, which has fallen 2.9 percent over the
last two sessions, shed 0.8 percent on Friday to 13,650.11,
breaking below the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud of 14,179.23.
The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,142.65.
U.S. stocks fell slightly on Friday, and the Dow industrials
posted the biggest weekly loss this year as rising bond
yields hurt high-dividend shares and earnings from retailers
disappointed investors.
The yen was last quoted at 97.75 yen to the dollar,
further pulling away from a seven-week low around 95.81 yen
touched on August 8.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 31 percent this year, spurred by
the government's expansionary fiscal policy and the Bank of
Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus.
> Wall St slips, Dow posts biggest weekly loss of 2013
> Dollar rallies, reversing course, but doubts remain
> U.S. bond market on track for worst week in two months
> Gold posts 5 pct weekly gain on economic uncertainty
> Oil ends up for 6th straight session, Egypt supports
STOCKS TO WATCH
--KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
Kawasaki Heavy will team up with Rolls-Royce PLC
to develop a new type of aircraft engine that is 30 percent more
fuel efficient than conventional jet engines, the Nikkei
business daily said on Monday.
--DON QUIJOTE CO LTD
Discount store operator Don Quijote forecast an operating
profit of 33.5 billion yen for the financial year through June
2014, up 3.5 percent year-on-year but below a consensus estimate
of 36.1 billion yen.