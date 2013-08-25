TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to edge up, buoyed by Wall Street gains and the trend for a weaker yen, but trading may be subdued as concerns about a tapering of U.S. stimulus measures roil emerging markets. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,550 and 13,850 on Monday after rising 2.2 percent to 13,660.55 on Friday. The index may trade above resistance at 13,781.32, a 38.2 percent retracement of the slide from its May high to its low in June. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,735, up 0.3 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,700. The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 98.68 yen after hitting a three-week high of 99.15 yen last Friday, but analysts said exporters are likely to remain resilient as long as the trend for a weaker yen holds intact. "Amid a lack of fresh catalysts, investors are likely to monitor the dollar-yen levels today, and as long as the dollar trades above 98 yen, the Nikkei is likely to be supported by exporters," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities. However, he cautioned that persistent concerns over a tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus, perhaps as early as next month, could draw more capital out of emerging nations. "Share moves in Shanghai, Indonesia and India could set a direction in the Tokyo market later in the day, so we need to be careful of volatility in Nikkei futures," he said. On Friday, Wall Street was helped by gains in Microsoft after the head of the world's largest software company, Steve Ballmer, announced he will retire within 12 months. > Wall St ends up after Nasdaq outage, Microsoft jumps > Dollar slides after disappointing U.S. housing data > Yields fall as weak housing sales raise mortgage fears > Gold up 1.6 pct, near $1,400, on poor U.S. home sales > Oil climbs, gasoline up on East Coast refinery problems STOCKS TO WATCH --Toshiba Corp, Panasonic Corp Toshiba Corp, U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) and a consortium including Bain Capital are expected to participate in the final round of bids next week for Panasonic Corp's healthcare business, a deal that could fetch as much as $1.5 billion, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.