TOKYO, Aug 28 A selloff in global equities dragged Japan's Nikkei share average to a two-month low on Wednesday, as concerns over the implications of a possible U.S.-led military strike on Syria sent investors scurrying out of riskier assets and drove the safe-haven yen higher. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 1.5 percent to 13,338.46, it's third-straight day of losses and marked the lowest close since June 27 - the index had earlier slipped to 13,188.14. The broader Topix dropped 1.8 percent to 1,114.03 in thin trade. Despite the recent falls, the Nikkei is still up 28 percent this year, spurred by the government's expansionary fiscal policy and the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus.