TOKYO, Sept 2 The Nikkei average rose 1.4 percent on Monday as real estate and construction stocks gained on hopes that Tokyo will win the race to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, while consumer finance shares climbed after a media report citing rising loan demand. The Nikkei gained 184.06 points to 13,572.92, and the Topix index added 1.1 percent to 1,117.78. Volume was subdued, with only 1.85 billion shares changing hands as U.S. markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday. Trading is likely to stay thin this week as investors await key events including U.S. jobs data on Friday and the outcome of the Olympics bidding on Saturday.