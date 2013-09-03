TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced 3 percent to a near three-week high on Tuesday as fresh
signs of a pickup in global manufacturing activity and a delay
in potential U.S. military action against Syria helped boost
risk appetite.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 405.52 points to
13,978.44, a level not seen since August 15, adding to a 1.4
percent rise on Monday. It is up 34 percent this year, but is
down 12 percent since its May peak. The broader Topix
gained 2.8 percent to 1,149.18 in relatively subdued trade, with
2.43 billion shares changing hands.
Financials advanced, while index heavyweight Fast Retailing
Co Ltd jumped 4 percent. Blue-chip exporters were also
in demand on the back of a weak yen, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 3.7 percent.
Analysts said trading volume is likely to stay relatively
light this week as investors await key events including U.S.
jobs data due out on Friday and the outcome of Tokyo's bid for
the 2020 Summer Olympics due on Saturday.