(Corrects milestone to 4-week high in headline, and first and second paragraphs) TOKYO, Sept 4 The Nikkei share average edged up to a four-week high on Wednesday, helped by futures-led buying, marking its third-straight day of gains. The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.5 percent at 14,053.87, its highest closing since Aug. 6. The index has surged 35 percent this year, but is 12 percent below its May peak. The broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 1,156.30 in relatively light trade, with 2.27 billion shares changing hands. Domestic demand-sensitive sectors, such as real estate and financials, led the gains. Index heavyweight Canon Inc also gained 3.8 percent after the world's largest digital camera maker announced a share buyback program, worth up to 50 billion yen ($501 million). Still, gains were capped by caution ahead of U.S. payroll data for August due out on Friday. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)