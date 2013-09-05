TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up for a fourth day in choppy trade on Thursday as investors awaited key events this week, including U.S. jobs data and a decision on Tokyo's bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, while the auto sector outperformed on the back of strong U.S. auto sales. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 14,064.82. It rose to a new four-week high of 14,156.50 earlier before briefly dipping into negative territory. The broader Topix gained 0.l percent to 1,157.84. U.S. payroll data for August is due out on Friday and on Saturday, a final decision on which city will host the 2020 Summer Olympics is expected.