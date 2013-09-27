BRIEF-hhgregg files for Chapter 11 in Southern District of Indiana
* Files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Indiana– court filing
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday, hurt in part by profit-taking and as traders were reluctant to build new positions ahead of an announcement about the government's economic growth and tax strategy next week. The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 14,760.07 after flirting with positive territory earlier in the day. The index added 0.1 percent this week, its fourth straight week of gains. The Topix eased 0.2 percent to 1,217.52.
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc said on Monday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a term sheet with an unnamed party to purchase its assets.
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition