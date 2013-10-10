TOKYO, Oct 10 Japan's Nikkei share average gained 1.1 percent and hit a one-week high on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that U.S. politicians will resolve the fiscal standoff soon, lifting such exporters as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. The Nikkei closed up at 14,194.71 after touching 14,200.31, its highest since Oct. 3. The Topix gained 1 percent to 1,177.95.