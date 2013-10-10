BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
TOKYO, Oct 10 Japan's Nikkei share average gained 1.1 percent and hit a one-week high on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that U.S. politicians will resolve the fiscal standoff soon, lifting such exporters as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. The Nikkei closed up at 14,194.71 after touching 14,200.31, its highest since Oct. 3. The Topix gained 1 percent to 1,177.95.
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.