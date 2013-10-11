BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. apparel and footwear companies remain challenged
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei stock average climbed 1.5 percent on Friday, posting its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, as signs of progress towards ending the U.S. fiscal standoff bolstered investor sentiment and lifted exporters like Nikon Corp. The benchmark Nikkei gained 210.03 points to 14,404.74, its highest close since Oct. 1. For the week, it added 2.7 percent. The broader Topix advanced 1.6 percent to 1,197.17. Trading volume was moderate with 2.48 billion shares changing hands, boosted by the settlement of Nikkei 225 options. Although questions remained over whether a deal could be reached in the next week, risk-taking sentiment was helped by signals that U.S. lawmakers looked ready to end a crisis that has shuttered much of the government and pushed the country close to default. Japanese financial markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
NEW YORK, March 7 Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay $892 million to settle with U.S. authorities over allegations it violated U.S. laws restricting the sale of American-made technology to Iran, the company said on Tuesday.
WUERZBURG, Germany, March 7 A German court rejected a temporary injunction against Facebook on Tuesday in a case brought by a Syrian refugee who sued the social networking site for failing to remove faked posts linking him to crimes and militant attacks.