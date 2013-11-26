BRIEF-Brown Capital reports a 10.58 pct passive stake in Endologix Inc
* Brown Capital Management LLC reports a 10.58 percent passive stake in Endologix Inc as of Feb 28, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2miclCd) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Nov 26 Japanese stocks retreated from a 6-month high on Tuesday as a pause in the weak yen trend triggered profit-taking on exporters, which led the market's recent frenetic rise. The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent lower at 15,515.24 after climbing to 15,619.13 on the previous day, within sight of a 5-1/2-year peak reached in May. The Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,253.02.
* Brown Capital Management LLC reports a 10.58 percent passive stake in Endologix Inc as of Feb 28, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2miclCd) Further company coverage:
* Clearstream announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results
* Probing Turkish textile sector for human rights risk (Adds CEO quotes, green group reaction, detail on tax position paper, probe in Turkish textile industry)