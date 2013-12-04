* Nikkei falls 2.2 pct, biggest one-day fall in six weeks
* Nikkei ends at 1-week closing low, Topix down 1.7 pct
TOKYO, Dec 4 Japan's Nikkei average posted its
biggest one-day fall in six weeks on Wednesday, a day after
hitting a six-year closing high as investors pocketed gains
ahead of the U.S. November jobs report due later this week.
Wednesday's decline came as the yen bounced off a six-month
low versus the dollar and a four-year trough against the euro,
with investors trimming their bearish bets on the Japanese
currency before Friday's nonfarm payrolls report.
The November jobs report was likely to offer further clues
as to when the Federal Reserve will start dialling back its
stimulus.
The Nikkei ended down 2.2 percent at 15,407.94,
hitting its lowest closing level in two weeks. On Tuesday, the
benchmark logged its highest close since December 2007.
Still, the Nikkei is up 48 percent so far this year, spurred
by Japan's massive fiscal and monetary stimulus. If the gains
were to hold for the rest of the year, it would be the Nikkei's
best yearly performance since 1972.
The broader Topix index closed 1.7 percent lower at
1,240.99 on Wednesday, with 2.54 billion shares changing hands,
down from Tuesday's one-week high of 2.69 billion shares.