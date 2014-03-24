TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed 1.8 percent on Monday, bouncing off from a six-week low
on the back of a tentative recovery in risk appetite, though
underlying concerns about Japan's economic outlook kept gains in
check.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 251.07 points to
14,475.30, completely reversing the previous session's losses,
after a market holiday on Friday. Still, the index was down more
than 11 percent since the start of this year, likely heading for
its first quarterly decline in 1-1/2 years.
Stocks offering high dividends or other shareholder benefits
enjoyed a decent bounce before the dividend record date on
Wednesday, with Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd and ANA Holdings
Inc rising 4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.
The broader Topix advanced 1.5 percent to 1,163.04
in relatively active trade, with 2.92 billion shares changing
hands, one of the heaviest in the past month.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a recently introduced
gauge comprised of companies with a high return on equity and
robust corporate governance, added 1.3 percent to 10,526.41.
(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)