TOKYO, March 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Tuesday as a weak U.S. manufacturing survey and
worries about the Ukraine crisis soured sentiment, though gains
in small-sized companies limited the losses.
The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at
14,423.19 in a choppy session, and remained below its 200-day
moving average of 14,509.61.
The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,163.70,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index comprised
of companies with a high return on equity and robust corporate
governance, rose 0.1 percent to 10,531.93.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)