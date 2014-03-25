TOKYO, March 25 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday as a weak U.S. manufacturing survey and worries about the Ukraine crisis soured sentiment, though gains in small-sized companies limited the losses. The benchmark Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 14,423.19 in a choppy session, and remained below its 200-day moving average of 14,509.61. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,163.70, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index comprised of companies with a high return on equity and robust corporate governance, rose 0.1 percent to 10,531.93. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)