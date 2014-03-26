Nikkei withers, whipped by strong yen and Wall Street losses
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch
TOKYO, March 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday on strong U.S. consumer confidence data and easing concerns over the Ukraine crisis, though it failed to break a key technical resistance level. The Nikkei tacked on 0.4 percent to 14,477.16, underperforming many of its regional peers and stalling before the 200-day moving average of 14,513.21. The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,172.07 with 2.44 billion shares changing hands, in line with the average in the past 20 days. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.8 percent to 10,611.83. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
