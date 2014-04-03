TOKYO, April 3 Japanese stocks rose to a three-week high on Thursday, helped by gains in construction equipment makers on news China is taking steps to stimulate its economy, and as the dollar hit a 10-week high to the yen after solid U.S. economic data. The Nikkei ended 0.8 percent higher to 15,071.88 points, the highest close since March 11. The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,216.77. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprised of companies with a high return on equity and robust corporate governance, added 0.6 percent to 11,029.28. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)