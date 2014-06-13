TOKYO, June 13 Following is a list of companies that are likely to be included in and excluded from the JPX-Nikkei 400 index, when the index will have its first annual reshuffle at the end of August, based on analysts' forecasts.

LIKELY TO BE INCLUDED

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Seiko Epson Corp

Aiful Corp

Daiwa Securities Group Inc

Oki Ekectric Industry Co Ltd

Calbee Inc

Nippon Steal and Sumikin Bussan Corp

Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding Co Ltd

Matsui Securities

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings

Okasan Securities Group

Namura Shipbuilding Co Ltd

Leopalace21 Corp

Temp Holdings Co Ltd

Acom Co Ltd

Mazda Motor Corp

Nippo Corp

Minebea Co Ltd

Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd

Alfresa Holdings

Hakuhodo DY Holdings

Tadano Ltd

Hitachi Capital Corp

Yokogawa Electric Corp

Hulic Co Ltd

LIKELY TO BE DROPPED

Tokai Holdings

Tomony Holdings

Sony Corp

Watami Co Ltd

Skymark Airlines Inc

Mirait Holdings Corp

Adastria Holdings Co Ltd

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co Ltd

Hitachi Zosen Corp

Kohnan Shoji Co Ltd

Saizeriya Co Ltd

Linetc Corp

Rengo Co Ltd

Nagase & Co Ltd

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Megmilk Snow Brand Co Ltd

Cocokara Fine Inc

Capcom Co Ltd

TDK Corp

Fields Corp

Azbil Corp

Bic Camera Inc

Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd

Toyo Inc SC Holdings Co Ltd

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)