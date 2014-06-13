UPDATE 1-U.S. mortgage activity fades from near four-month high
TOKYO, June 13 Following is a list of companies that are likely to be included in and excluded from the JPX-Nikkei 400 index, when the index will have its first annual reshuffle at the end of August, based on analysts' forecasts.
To read a story on the expected reshuffle, see
LIKELY TO BE INCLUDED
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
Seiko Epson Corp
Aiful Corp
Daiwa Securities Group Inc
Oki Ekectric Industry Co Ltd
Calbee Inc
Nippon Steal and Sumikin Bussan Corp
Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding Co Ltd
Matsui Securities
Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings
Okasan Securities Group
Namura Shipbuilding Co Ltd
Leopalace21 Corp
Temp Holdings Co Ltd
Acom Co Ltd
Mazda Motor Corp
Nippo Corp
Minebea Co Ltd
Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd
Alfresa Holdings
Hakuhodo DY Holdings
Tadano Ltd
Hitachi Capital Corp
Yokogawa Electric Corp
Hulic Co Ltd
LIKELY TO BE DROPPED
Tokai Holdings
Tomony Holdings
Sony Corp
Watami Co Ltd
Skymark Airlines Inc
Mirait Holdings Corp
Adastria Holdings Co Ltd
Nippon Coke & Engineering Co Ltd
Hitachi Zosen Corp
Kohnan Shoji Co Ltd
Saizeriya Co Ltd
Linetc Corp
Rengo Co Ltd
Nagase & Co Ltd
Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Megmilk Snow Brand Co Ltd
Cocokara Fine Inc
Capcom Co Ltd
TDK Corp
Fields Corp
Azbil Corp
Bic Camera Inc
Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd
Toyo Inc SC Holdings Co Ltd
Yamazaki Baking Co Ltd (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)
