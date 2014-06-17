Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
TOKYO, June 17 Japanese stocks clawed back some of the previous day's losses on Tuesday, but trading volume hit its lowest in two months as many institutional buyers held back amid concerns over geopolitical risks in the Middle East and Ukraine. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 14,975.97 points, after dropping 1.1 percent on Monday. Market players said the mood was cautious as violence in Iraq escalated and as investors waited for comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve after its two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,238.20, with only 1.68 billion shares changing hands, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to 11,275.02. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
* Has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of arion bank for an amount in aggregate of greater than isk 48.8 billion