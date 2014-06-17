TOKYO, June 17 Japanese stocks clawed back some of the previous day's losses on Tuesday, but trading volume hit its lowest in two months as many institutional buyers held back amid concerns over geopolitical risks in the Middle East and Ukraine. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 14,975.97 points, after dropping 1.1 percent on Monday. Market players said the mood was cautious as violence in Iraq escalated and as investors waited for comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve after its two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,238.20, with only 1.68 billion shares changing hands, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to 11,275.02. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)