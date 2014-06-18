BRIEF-Twitter says suspended total of 636,248 accounts in period of Aug 1, 2015 through Dec 31, 2016
* have suspended a total of 636,248 accounts in the period of August 1, 2015 through December 31, 2016
TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 1 1/2-week high on Wednesday, as the yen weakened on strong U.S. consumer prices data, while financial stocks tracked the performances of their U.S. counterparts. The market is focused on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 15,115.80, the highest closing level since June 9. The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,249.15, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to 11,365.37. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* have suspended a total of 636,248 accounts in the period of August 1, 2015 through December 31, 2016
WASHINGTON March 21 The Trump administration on Tuesday imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming to the United States from 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified terrorism threats.
CARACAS, March 21 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA will honor some $17 billion in bond payments due this year thanks to stronger oil prices, Economy Vice President Ramon Lobo said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.