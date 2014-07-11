TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped for the fifth day in a row to a 1-1/2-week low on Friday as concern about the financial health of Portugal's top listed bank turned investors risk-averse. The Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 15,164.04, the lowest closing level since June 30. On the week, the index declined 1.8 percent. The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,255.19, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to 11,418.67. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer and Alan Raybould)