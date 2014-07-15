TOKYO, July 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed to a 1-1/2-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup's strong
earnings and a merger and acquisition deal in the U.S.
healthcare industry lifted sentiment.
The Bank of Japan's policy meeting outcome got a muted
reaction from the market. Investors are focused on BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda's speech after the market close.
The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher to 15,395.16,
the highest closing level since July 4.
The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,273.68 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to
11,588.42.
The BOJ maintained its stimulus programme and stuck to its
forecast that inflation will approach its 2 percent target next
year, but slightly cut its economic growth projection for the
current fiscal year.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)