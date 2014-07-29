BRIEF-Aircastle issues $500 mln principal amount of company's 4.125 pct senior notes due 2024
* Co issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of company's 4.125% senior notes due 2024 pursuant to indenture, dated Dec 5, 2013
* Weak U.S. housing data offset by strong earnings * Market focused on FOMC, U.S. jobs data this week TOKYO, July 29 Tokyo shares rose to a fresh six-month closing high on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and robust earnings from blue chips like Nissan Motor Co, suggesting some sectors were weathering the impact of a recent sales tax hike. The Nikkei ended up 88.67 points at 15,618.07, its highest close since late January. Nissan gained 1.9 percent after the automaker's April-June operating profit rose a higher-than-expected 13.4 percent to 122.6 billion yen ($1.20 billion). The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,290.41, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to 46.37. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Co issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of company's 4.125% senior notes due 2024 pursuant to indenture, dated Dec 5, 2013
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 20 Electricity company Dayton Power & Light said on Monday it would shut down two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio next year for economic reasons, a setback for the ailing coal industry but a victory for environmental activists.