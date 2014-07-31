TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday in choppy trade, breaking a four-day winning streak when profit-taking erased all the gains posted in bouyant morning trade that was supported by solid U.S. growth figures. Nintendo Co dived 6.5 percent after the video game maker posted a worse-than-expected operating loss in the April-June quarter. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 15,620.77 after rising to as high as 15,759.66, the highest since Jan. 23. The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,289.42, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.3 percent to 11,734.57. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill and Eric Meijer)