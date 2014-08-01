PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-week low on Friday, hit by concern that U.S. interest rates could rise sooner than expected, but strong earnings from companies such as Sony Corp limited the losses. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent down at 15,523.11, the lowest close since July 25. For the week, the index rose 0.4 percent and posted a third consecutive weekly gain. The broader Topix shed 0.6 percent to 1,281.30 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.6 percent to 11,659.44. Shares in Sony ended 4.68 percent higher. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer and Alan Raybould)
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: HEALTHCARE Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office says in a report that dealt a potential setback to Trump's first major legislative initiative. A Republican plan to repeal taxes set under Obamacare would benefit the wealthiest U.S. househo
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum