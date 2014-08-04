By Tomo Uetake TOKYO, Aug 4 Japanese stocks edged down to a more than one-week low on Monday, with financials and sea transporters leading the losses, as a sell-off in U.S. stocks and concerns over Argentina's default and Portuguese banking problems dampened risk appetite. Japanese equities still drew some support, however, from underlying hopes of an improvement in domestic corporate earnings, as well as solid Asian shares and a stable currency market. The benchmark Nikkei extended losses for a third straight trading day, shedding 0.3 percent to end at 15,474.50 - its lowest closing level since July 25. The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,276.19, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.3 percent to 11,620.36. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editibng by Simon Cameron-Moore)