TOKYO, Aug 12 Japan's Nikkei share average extended its recovery from two-month low on Tuesday, with buying interest in steelmakers and shipping companies to the fore as investors put geopolitical concerns on a back burner while still remaining cautious. The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 15,161.31, extending its rebound from a low of 14,753 hit on Friday due to the concerns that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could hamper world growth. The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,257.69 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained as much to 11,45.57. Trade volume on the main board was the second lowest so far this year. (Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)