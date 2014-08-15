TOKYO, Aug 15 Tokyo stocks ended steady on Friday and booked their biggest weekly gain in four months on easing tensions in Ukraine and growing hopes that Japanese public pension funds will buy domestic shares. The Nikkei ended flat at 15,318.34 in choppy trade and on subdued volume due to the summer lull. For the week, the index gained 3.7 percent, the biggest weekly gain since mid-April. The broader Topix was flat at 1,270.68, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 11,565.00. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)