UPDATE 1-HSBC appoints insurer AIA's Tucker as chairman
HONG KONG, March 13 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc on Monday said AIA Group Ltd Chief Executive Mark Tucker had been appointed as its chairman, replacing Douglas Flint.
TOKYO, Aug 15 Tokyo stocks ended steady on Friday and booked their biggest weekly gain in four months on easing tensions in Ukraine and growing hopes that Japanese public pension funds will buy domestic shares. The Nikkei ended flat at 15,318.34 in choppy trade and on subdued volume due to the summer lull. For the week, the index gained 3.7 percent, the biggest weekly gain since mid-April. The broader Topix was flat at 1,270.68, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 11,565.00. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
HONG KONG, March 13 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc on Monday said AIA Group Ltd Chief Executive Mark Tucker had been appointed as its chairman, replacing Douglas Flint.
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016