TOKYO, Aug 20 Japanese stocks eked out a small
gain on Wednesday to mark its longest winning streak since last
December, though sentiment was subdued as many investors stuck
to the sidelines ahead of a gathering of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
A weaker yen nudged the Nikkei share average up 0.03
percent to 15,454.45, the eighth straight day of gains. The
dollar rose to a session high of 103.27 yen - its
strongest level since April.
But the broader Topix inched down 0.05 percent to
1,279.64, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped
0.02 percent to 11,650.01.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)