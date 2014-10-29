TOKYO, Oct 29 Japanese stocks rose 1.5 percent
to a three-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will reiterate its willingness to wait some time
before hiking interest rates and by stronger-than-expected
domestic industrial data.
Also underpinning sentiment was a Reuters report that
Japan's $1.1-trillion public pension fund had pulled back from
Japanese bonds in the most recent quarter, allowing domestic
bonds to fall below half of its portfolio for the first time.
By shifting funds out of JGBs, GPIF would have freed up
funds for higher-yielding and riskier assets such as equities
which it is expected to emphasise as part of an ongoing strategy
review.
The Nikkei share average ended 224.00 points higher
to 15,553.91, the biggest daily percentage gain in a week.
The broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 1,270.64,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.5 percent
to 11,565.18.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)