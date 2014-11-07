TOKYO, Nov 7 Japanese stocks gained on Friday as a weaker yen boosted exporters, while troubled auto parts maker Takata Corp skidded after reports said it erased test results showing problems with its air bags. The Nikkei benchmark added 0.5 percent to 16,880.38 to finish the week up 2.8 percent. Strong performers included Panasonic Corp, which jumped 2.7 percent, and chip-maker Disco, which surged 11.5 percent as it hiked its profit outlook for the year. Takata, already at the centre of a global vehicle recall, slipped 7.3 percent on revelations that it ordered its technicians to destroy test results showing the risks of potentially defective air bags. The broader Topix added 0.5 percent to 1,363.67, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.6 percent to 12,446.09. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)