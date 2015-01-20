TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei stock average climbed 2.1 percent on Tuesday, posting its biggest one-day gain in a month, as markets took comfort from China data and on expectations that the European Central Bank will unveil stimulus measures. The benchmark Nikkei rose to 17,366.30 points, its highest level in two weeks, led by gains in financials and China-related stocks. China posted fourth-quarter economic grow of 7.3 percent year-on-year, slightly better than expectations. In the currency market, the dollar traded in the lower 118 yen zone against the yen, generally attractive levels for exporters, after China reported its economy had not slowed as much as many investors had feared. The broader Topix advanced 1.8 percent to 1,397.63 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.9 percent to 12,705.71. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)