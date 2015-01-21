BRIEF-Prospect Park Capital says will not receive milestone payment held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
TOKYO, Jan 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as investors took profits from the sharp rises in the past two sessions, while expectations that the European Central Bank will unveil stimulus measures on Thursday limited losses. The Bank of Japan cut next fiscal year's inflation forecast and expanded a loan scheme aimed at boosting lending, and as expected, it decided to maintain its massive stimulus programme. The decision gave a limited impact to the market. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower at 17,280.48. The broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 1,390.61 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.5 percent to 12,641.38. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* says AT&T next offers Galaxy S8 at $25 or Galaxy S8+ at $28.34 for 30 months with eligible service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: