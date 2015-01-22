BRIEF-Matrrix Energy Q4 loss per share C$0.03
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 22 Japanese shares edged up on Thursday as the yen sagged versus the dollar after surging the previous day, although caution ahead of the closely-watched European Central Bank policy meeting firmly later in the day capped gains. Upcoming domestic corporate earnings announcements also added to the wait-and-see mood. The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 17,329.02. The broader Topix slipped 0.1 percent to 1,389.43 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.1 percent to 12,631.01. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)
LIMA, March 22 Brazilian group Votorantim has halted operations at its zinc smelter Cajamarquilla in Peru after floods and mudslides disrupted transport and restricted the availability of running water in the Andean country.