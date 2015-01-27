TOKYO, Jan 27 Japanese share prices rose to
one-month highs on Tuesday on relief that Greece's election
outcome did not roil European financial markets as much as
initially feared.
The Nikkei rose 1.7 percent to 17,768.30 points, its
highest close since late December and extending its recovery
from a 2-1/2-month low hit on Jan. 16 to 7.1 percent.
Gains were led by precision machinery makers and financial
shares.
Market players were also betting that stimulus from the
European Central Bank will keep money sloshing around in
financial markets, and that upcoming earning reports will show
Japanese exporters benefitting from a weaker yen while importers
reap a windfall from a sharp slide in oil prices.
Both the broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
also gained 1.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Edwina Gibbs &
Kim COghill)