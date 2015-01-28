METALS-London copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.
By Thomas Wilson TOKYO, Jan 28 Japanese stocks rose to a fresh one-month high on Wednesday as expectations of strong corporate earnings and a weaker yen boosted investor sentiment. The Nikkei benchmark gained 0.2 percent to close at 17,795.73, its highest since Dec. 29, after reversing early losses triggered by profit-taking after disappointing U.S. earnings. The average rose 1.7 percent on Tuesday. Market participants were also buying on expectations that Wall Street shares would recover Tuesday's losses on Wednesday, as U.S. stock futures rebounded during Asian hours. Sony Corp gained 2.7 percent after sources told Reuters it plans to cut around 1,000 more jobs in its struggling smartphone division. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,429.92, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 ticked up 0.1 percent to 12,969.74. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW DELHI, March 24 The Carlyle Group has acquired a minority stake in Indian logistics firm Delhivery, while existing investor hedge fund Tiger Global also raised its stake, for a combined investment of more than $100 million, the buyout fund said on Friday.