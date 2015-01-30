BRIEF-Mattel says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln vs $9.7 mln in 2015
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as strong company earnings led by Nomura Holdings and Advantest Corp buoyed sentiment, but a sell-off in index-heavyweight SoftBank Corp limited the gains. The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent higher at 17,674.39. For the week, the Nikkei gained 0.9 percent, while it rose 1.3 percent for the month. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,415.07 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.1 percent to 12,830.17. SoftBank Corp fell 3.4 percent and contributed a hefty 28.74 negative points to the Nikkei after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported lower-than-expected revenues for the third quarter. SoftBank has a 32.59 percent stake in Alibaba. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is facing strong pushback from investors to price an offering of 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA at around 25 reais ($8.08) each, well below the price tag initially suggested, two people familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
* Alphabet Inc's Youtube says launching YouTube TV in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2p1DdEM Further company coverage: