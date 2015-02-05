TOKYO, Feb 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday on news of the European Central Bank's hardline stance on Greek debt and fresh falls in oil prices, but Sony Corp soared after raising its outlook. The Nikkei share average ended 1 percent lower at 17,504.62. The broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to 1,410.11 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.6 percent to 12,778.26. Sony shares surged 12 percent to post their biggest daily gain in two years after the electronics and entertainment group raised its full-year forecast to signal the worst of its troubles may be over. It was the most traded stock by turnover. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)