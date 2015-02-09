TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up on Monday as the yen weakened against the dollar after strong
U.S. jobs data, but gains were limited as weak Chinese trade
numbers capped risk appetite.
The Nikkei ended up 0.4 percent at 17,711.93, but
off an intraday high of 17,799.49, the highest since Jan. 30.
The broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 1,424.92, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.5 percent to
12,916.95.
Analysts said that while some investors took heart from the
weakening yen after the U.S. data, others were concerned that
liquidity may shrink in the global market if the U.S. Federal
Reserve increases rates too soon.
The Greek debt situation also put investors on edge as
Athens reaffirmed its rejection of an international bailout
programme.
