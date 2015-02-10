BRIEF-Danaher CEO's total compensation was about $13 million
* CEO Thomas Joyce's 2016 total compensation was about $13 million versus $10.6 million in 2015
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday as Greece's rejection of its bailout terms fuelled concerns fresh turmoil in the euro zone, but Nissan Motor Co attracted buying on rosy forecasts. The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 17,652.68. However, the broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,427.72 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.2 percent to 12,940.25. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Nordic American Offshore executive chairman, Herbjorn Hansson and family buy 120,000 shares of co on march 30 at $1.10 per share