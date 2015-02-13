BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday, retreating from a 7-1/2-year closing high the previous day as investors took profits from gainers such as Fanuc Corp, but buying in cyclical stocks exposed to consumer demand limited the losses. A ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine also eased tensions in the market. The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent to 17,913.36, retreating from 17,979.72 marked on Thursday, the highest closing level since July 2007. For the week, the Nikkei gained 1.5 percent. The broader Topix outperformed, ending flat at 1,449.38 after trading in positive territory most of the day. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to 13,147.96. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion
* Says its board granted a waiver to co's code of business conduct and ethics that had been requested by its ceo Harris Simmons