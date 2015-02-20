TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese stocks rose for a third day to hit a fresh 15-year high on Friday, with market sentiment getting a boost from upbeat U.S. data, but banking shares fell after investors booked profits from recent gains. The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent higher to 18,332.30, the highest closing level since May 2000. For the week, the benchmark index gained 2.3 percent. The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,500.33, the highest closing level since December 2007. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to 13,607.78, climbing for a tenth day. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)