TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese stocks rose for a third
day to hit a fresh 15-year high on Friday, with market
sentiment getting a boost from upbeat U.S. data, but banking
shares fell after investors booked profits from recent gains.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent higher to
18,332.30, the highest closing level since May 2000.
For the week, the benchmark index gained 2.3 percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,500.33, the
highest closing level since December 2007.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to
13,607.78, climbing for a tenth day.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)