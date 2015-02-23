TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a near 15-year high on Monday after Greece clinched a deal with its euro zone partners to extend its bailout, but recent gainers such as banks and insurers succumbed to profit-taking. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 18,466.92 points, its highest close since April 2000. But gains in the broader market were smaller, with the Topix rising just 0.2 percent to 1,502.83 due to profit-taking in banks and other financials. Bank shares, the best performer so far this month, fell 1 percent. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to 13,637.38, logging its 11th straight day of gains, its longest winning streak since the start of the index in January last year. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)