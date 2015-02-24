Teva Pharm may fire 6,000 workers -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fifth straight day on Tuesday and scored another 15-year high after the yen weakened, while investors were cautious awaiting comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 18,603.48 points, the highest point of the day and the highest close since April 2000. The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,508.28, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to 13,680.93. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.