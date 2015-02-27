TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a
fresh 15-year high on Friday on upbeat Japanese industrial
output data, while the market awaited an announcement from the
country's biggest pension fund on its latest asset allocations.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.1 percent higher at
18,797.94 points, its best closing level since April 2000. For
the week, it gained 2.5 percent.
For the month, it rose 6.4 percent, the biggest monthly gain
since November.
The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,523.85,
with 2.72 billion shares changing hands, the largest in 1
1/2-weeks.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.3 percent to
13,826.67.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)