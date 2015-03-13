TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei hit a fresh
15-year high on Friday and posted fifth consecutive weeks of
gains as industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp jumped 13
percent on a report that it will consider raising its dividend
and buying back stock.
The Nikkei share average ended 1.4 percent higher to
19,254.25 points, the highest closing level since April 2000.
For the week, the index rose 1.5 percent, advancing for a fifth
week.
The market was also underpinned by fresh fund inflows
unleashed by the European Central Bank's quantitative easing.
The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to 1,560.33,
posting eight straight weeks of gains and touched a seven-year
high. Thirty of its 33 subsectors were in positive territory.
Volume was heavy, with 3.20 billion shares changing hands,
the highest since last November, because of the settlement of
the Nikkei and Topix futures and options contracts on Friday.
Index heavyweight Fanuc contributed a hefty 124.57 positive
points, or about 50 percent of the Nikkei's point gains.
Fanuc, which is known for its less-than-amicable approach to
investor relations, is considering dividend hikes and seeks
better engagement with investors, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.0 percent to
14,201.70.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)