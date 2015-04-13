TOKYO, April 13 Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Monday in choppy trading, with some investors pocketing gains in major stocks such as Toyota Motor Corp after the index touched the key 20,000 level last week. The Nikkei ended flat at 19,905.46 after shifting in and out of positive territory, while the broader Topix underperformed, falling 0.2 percent to 1,586.26. Topix volume was low, with 1.702 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since April 6. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.3 percent to 14,420.91. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)