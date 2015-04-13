New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO, April 13 Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Monday in choppy trading, with some investors pocketing gains in major stocks such as Toyota Motor Corp after the index touched the key 20,000 level last week. The Nikkei ended flat at 19,905.46 after shifting in and out of positive territory, while the broader Topix underperformed, falling 0.2 percent to 1,586.26. Topix volume was low, with 1.702 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since April 6. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.3 percent to 14,420.91. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.